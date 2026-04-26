RTA awards contract for Umm Suqeim, Al Safa streets & Al Wasl Road development project

DUBAI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the development of Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street, and 7 intersections along Jumeirah Street, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to accelerate road infrastructure development, expand network capacity and enhance traffic flow across Dubai.

The project includes the construction of bridges and tunnels extending approximately 11,000 metres in total, along with at-grade road widening works. The project supports Dubai’s comprehensive development, accommodates urban expansion and population growth, and contributes to enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The project covers upgrading Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road; Al Wasl Road from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its intersection with 2nd December Street; Al Safa Street from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road; and 7 intersections along Jumeirah Street. Upon completion, the project will increase the capacity of Umm Suqeim Street to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and raise the capacity of Al Wasl and Al Safa Streets to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions for each street.

The project goes beyond widening and upgrading roads to introduce creative and aesthetic elements across the area. It includes enhanced pedestrian walkways and a cycling track to provide safer, more accessible routes for all, alongside public boulevard plazas and urban spaces that promote community interaction and create vibrant, inclusive urban environments.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the project forms part of an integrated plan developed by RTA to upgrade roads across the area, covering Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa streets.

He noted that the project serves vital areas featuring a wide range of modern tourism facilities, including beaches, hotels, fine-dining restaurants, residential areas, educational institutions, centres for tourism, arts and sports activities and events, as well as residential and commercial districts, with an estimated population of more than 2 million.

He added, “Developing roads and transport infrastructure is a key driver of the economy and a fundamental pillar supporting urban growth, while further strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment and business. The development of vital corridors enhances the efficiency of the traffic network, reduces journey times and improves traffic flow, with a positive impact on individual productivity and the efficiency of various economic sectors.”

He further said, “Achieving smooth traffic flow across the emirate requires the continuous and integrated development of the road network, alongside the expansion of public transport and the adoption of smart solutions. RTA is moving ahead with a comprehensive plan to upgrade several vital corridors across the area, keeping pace with population growth and urban expansion, enhancing daily mobility for Dubai’s residents and visitors, and reinforcing the emirate’s global leadership in infrastructure.”

Al Tayer added, “Umm Suqeim Street Development Project, which extends from the intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road, forms part of the comprehensive plan to develop Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra corridor. The corridor extends from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra Street, serving several vital residential and development areas.

“The project will enhance connectivity across 4 strategic corridors in Dubai, namely Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. It will also increase the street’s capacity to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, improve traffic flow, and reduce journey time on the section between Jumeirah Street and Al Khail Road from 20 minutes to 6 minutes. The project serves several residential and development areas, most notably Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Manara, Al Sufouh, Umm Al Sheif, Al Barsha and Al Quoz, with an estimated population of more than 2 million.”