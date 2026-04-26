Hazza bin Zayed reviews updates, progress of housing projects in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the latest updates and progress on housing projects being implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in Al Ain Region, in collaboration with its strategic partners.

The review formed part of his ongoing follow-up on efforts to develop residential communities that meet citizens’ needs and enhance their quality of life and family stability.

The meeting reflects H.H. Sheikh Hazza’s commitment to following up on the progress of project developments across Al Ain in accordance with set timelines, and reviewing first-hand the latest updates related to housing, infrastructure and community facilities, ensuring the delivery of integrated housing services that meet the aspirations and needs of Emirati families.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was briefed on the latest progress of housing projects in Al Ain, aimed at creating integrated residential communities. The developments include five housing projects that will provide 10,316 villas for citizens, designed to the highest standards of sustainability and quality. The projects align with Al Ain Region’s ongoing urban development, contributing to a fully integrated residential environment that supports family stability and enhances the standard of living and social wellbeing across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored that providing suitable housing for citizens is a fundamental pillar of social development, highlighting the importance of sustaining the housing ecosystem by considering the future needs of families to further enhance quality of life and strengthen family cohesion. He affirmed that this supports the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to provide an enabling environment for citizens to contribute to advancing the emirate’s and the nation’s economic and development progress.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority team expressed their appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and close follow-up of housing projects and initiatives. They reaffirmed the authority’s commitment, alongside its partners, to adopting the highest quality standards across present and future projects, in a way that reflects the region’s heritage and cultural identity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre; Engineer Afra Khalfan Al Hajeri, Executive Director of the Planning and Projects Sector at Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; and Engineer Mahra Al Qasimi, Director of the Planning Department at Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.