Gulf Creators event to launch tomorrow in Dubai to strengthen global GCC narrative

DUBAI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The "Gulf Creators" event is set to launch tomorrow at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, as a regional platform organised by the UAE Government Media Office to strengthen the global narrative of GCC countries.

The event will bring together more than 1,000 Gulf media professionals, thinkers, and content creators. It will feature panel discussions with government officials, media figures, and influencers aimed at exchanging insights and aligning efforts to craft a more impactful and coherent media discourse that reflects Gulf aspirations and enhances their presence on the international stage.

The event seeks to amplify the voice of Gulf countries globally and highlight the political and humanitarian principles underpinning their policies and initiatives, contributing to a clear and consistent narrative on key national and regional priorities.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, is set to address global geopolitical shifts and their impact on traditional alliances during a session moderated by Faisal bin Huraiz, Director of the Abu Dhabi Press Club. He will emphasise the need for Gulf states to reassess strategic partnerships and build flexible alliances in response to evolving security and economic challenges.

Another panel discussion will examine challenges facing the region’s image internationally and explore proactive approaches to redefining it.

Participants include Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Dr. Saad bin Tefla Al Ajmi, former Kuwaiti Minister of Information; and Samira Rajab, former Bahraini Minister of State for Media Affairs. The session will be moderated by Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Another session will discuss the potential repercussions of any escalation on regional and global security. Speakers include Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdullah and geopolitical writer Abdullah Al Junaid, moderated by Jamal Al Mulla.

Sultan Al-Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, and writer and journalist Jaafar Salman will explore the evolving media landscape and competition among actors to shape public opinion, highlighting the importance of building a strong, unified Gulf narrative. The session will be moderated by Khalifa Al Mazin.

Mohammed Baharoon, Director-General of the Dubai Public Policy Research Centre, and writer Khaled Al Tarrah will take part in a panel discussion examining whether the region is undergoing fundamental transformations that could reshape political and economic maps. The session will be moderated by Mona Al Raisi.

Another session will explore the extent of political and media alignment among Gulf states on regional and international issues, emphasising the importance of unified positions to enhance global influence. It will feature media researcher Abdulaziz Alkhamis and will be moderated by Mohammed Al Ahmad.

Legal consultant Dr. Habib Al Mulla will also participate in a session moderated by content creator Talal Al Buhairi.

The “Gulf Creators” event aims to empower content creators by developing their practical and creative skills to produce purposeful digital content that reflects the aspirations of Gulf societies and effectively communicates their national narrative to a global audience.