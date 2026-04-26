Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, to discuss the latest regional developments.

The two sides reviewed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of countries in the region, and their impact on international peace and security, energy supplies, maritime security, and global economic stability.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the US for its full solidarity with the UAE following this terrorist Iranian aggression.

They also discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly those related to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and explored ways to achieve sustainable regional peace and security through strengthened collective action to address current challenges and support stability and prosperity in the region.

In this context, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended President Trump’s efforts to achieve peace and reinforce sustainable security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

He also praised the efforts of President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio to advance peace between Lebanon and Israel, noting that sustainable political solutions remain the most effective way to address crises, enhance regional security, and foster a more stable and prosperous environment for the peoples of the region.

The two sides further discussed the growing and evolving strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and ways to strengthen cooperation across all sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirmed the strength of the longstanding ties between the two friendly countries, highlighting their continued development within a solid strategic partnership, and the shared commitment to further expanding partnership and cooperation in various vital fields in pursuit of mutual interests.