UAE and Mauritanian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across a number of areas, particularly in the economic and renewable energy sectors, aimed at advancing the development ambitions of both nations and their peoples.

His Highness and President El Ghazouani affirmed their shared commitment to enhancing UAE–Mauritania ties in a way that supports development and sustainable growth in both countries.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

The meeting also addressed the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region. President El Ghazouani reiterated Mauritania’s condemnation of the attacks, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms and undermine regional security and stability. He also praised the effectiveness of the measures taken by the UAE to safeguard its sovereignty and stability and ensure the safety of its people and residents.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE Presiden; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.