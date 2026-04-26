Pogačar claims fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège title

LIEGE, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates-XRG secured his fourth Liège-Bastogne-Liège title after a commanding performance, defeating rising talent Paul Seixas in a memorable edition of the race known as La Doyenne.

The Slovenian rider claimed his third Monument victory of the season and his third consecutive win at the Belgian classic, adding to his previous triumphs in 2021, 2024 and 2025. The latest success brings his total Monument victories to 13, placing him joint second on the all-time list alongside Alejandro Valverde and Moreno Argentin, behind Eddy Merckx.

The race unfolded at a high pace, with an early crash splitting the peloton and allowing a breakaway group, including Remco Evenepoel, to build a lead of over four minutes. UAE Team Emirates-XRG took control of the chase, with riders including Rune Herregodts, Vegard Stake Laengen and Tim Wellens working to close the gap.

On the decisive climbs, Pavel Sivakov and Domen Novak set a strong tempo, reducing the field ahead of the final attacks. The race turned on the Côte de La Redoute, where Pogačar launched his decisive move, joined only by Seixas as the pair distanced their rivals.

The two riders extended their advantage before Pogačar attacked again on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, breaking clear with 13.9km remaining. He then rode solo to the finish in Liège, sealing a dominant victory.

Pogačar dedicated the win to former UAE Team Emirates rider Cristian Camilo Muñoz, who recently passed away, wearing a black armband during the race in tribute.

Speaking after the race, Pogačar said, “It means a lot to win again one of the biggest races of the year. The team did an amazing job to control the race, and I am really proud of what we achieved.”

He added that the decisive move came on the final climbs, where he was able to break clear and secure victory after a strong challenge from Seixas.

The victory further cements Pogačar’s position as one of cycling’s leading figures, with consistent performances across major races this season.