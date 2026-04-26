UAEU hosts forum on sustainable agriculture, food security

AL AIN, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) hosted the Agricultural Sustainability and Food Security Forum as part of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, bringing together officials, experts and researchers to discuss innovative solutions supporting the UAE’s food security system.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of UAEU, said the forum comes at a vital time, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to advancing agricultural sustainability and food security.

He noted that the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, placed agriculture at the centre of nation-building, describing it as a pillar of growth, sustainability and human dignity.

He highlighted UAEU’s role as a leading academic institution promoting research and innovation, particularly through the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, which supports modern agricultural technologies, animal health and food security.

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said hosting the forum in Al Ain reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening food security through integrated efforts across policy, research and innovation.

She stressed that agricultural research remains a key driver of sustainable development, noting the importance of empowering youth, enhancing the role of universities and aligning education with national priorities to build a resilient food system.

The forum featured specialised sessions, including Food Sustainability, Circular Bioeconomy Culture, and the Future of Food Systems, which addressed resource reuse and sustainable production models.

Another session, The Impact of Climate Change on Animal Production and Meat Quality, examined the effects of environmental changes on livestock and product quality, while a keynote on The Relationship Between the Genome and Food Security highlighted the role of genetic technologies in enhancing agricultural output.

A panel discussion titled Integrating Agriculture, Food Safety, and Climate Science for a Sustainable Future focused on linking research with policy frameworks to support a resilient agricultural system.

The forum concluded with the recognition of winners of a scientific poster competition and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening partnerships between academic institutions and national entities to advance research and support food security.

The event reflects UAEU’s commitment to contributing to sustainable agricultural solutions and supporting the UAE’s vision for an innovative and resilient future.