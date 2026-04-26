UAE President receives written message from President of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, pertaining to bilateral relations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the message during his meeting with Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the Iranian missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly countries, and their impact on the security of international navigation, energy supplies, the global economy, and regional and international peace and security.

Yermek Kosherbayev reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in taking all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the visit of the Kazakh Foreign Minister, noting that it reflects the depth of relations between the two countries and underscores the Republic of Kazakhstan’s full solidarity with the UAE following this Iranian attack.

The two sides also reviewed regional developments related to the announcement by President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and discussed ways to enhance international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region. They also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest related to bilateral relations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to further develop cooperation with the Republic of Kazakhstan across various fields, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties and supporting shared aspirations for further progress and sustainable prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; and Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan.