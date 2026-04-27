UAE Banks Federation approves 2026 strategy

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Banks Federation (UBF) approved its 2026 strategy at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), in the presence of representatives of all its member banks.

The strategy, endorsed by UBF’s board at a meeting held prior to the AGM, focuses on advancing the sector’s role in economic growth and reinforcing the UAE’s leading position among the world’s best financial and banking centres.

Participants emphasised the importance of the UAE’s banking and financial sector’s achievements under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE, as well as the high resilience of the financial and banking industry and its ability to adapt to global changes and challenges, which has further strengthened the UAE’s leading global position.

During the meeting, the members approved the previous minutes of the AGM held in April 2025, the audited financial statements for 2025, and the auditors’ report.

The meeting stressed the priority of supporting strong fundamentals of the banking industry and enhancing its role in economic development and achieving the UAE’s strategic objectives.

It noted that the continued strong performance of UAE banks in 2025 reinforced the sector’s leadership position both regionally and globally, with total assets of UAE banks reaching AED5.4 trillion.

The credit portfolio grew by 17.9 percent and deposits increased by 16.2 percent, while maintaining high levels of capital adequacy and liquidity ratios exceeding regulatory requirements and international standards.

The UBF’s AGM praised the comprehensive proactive support package approved by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the UAE, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank, to enhance resilience and reinforce the stability and strength of the UAE banking sector.

Participants also highlighted the Federation’s efforts in advancing Emiratisation in line with the CBUAE’s plan. UBF’s member banks exceeded the 2025 targets by 160 percent, leading to a further increase in Emiratisation across the banking sector.

The AGM reaffirmed its commitment to continue these efforts and enhance human capital development programmes, particularly for Emirati talent, in line with the rapid growth of the banking and financial sector and digital transformation.

Members of AGM expressed their appreciation for UBF’s initiatives and programmes during 2025, which contributed to strengthening the UAE’s global position in trust indicators, where the UAE ranked first globally.

Attendees also highlighted the effectiveness of the Federation’s initiatives in accelerating digital transformation, protecting digital infrastructure, combating fraud, and reinforcing the integrity and soundness of the financial system. They encouraged these initiatives and efforts to expand financial inclusion, support entrepreneurs and SMEs, and promote sustainable finance in alignment with the UAE’s national objectives.

The AGM commended UBF’s efforts in strengthening cooperation with strategic partners and its vital role in securing the UAE’s selection to host Sibos 2029, the world’s leading annual banking operations conference organised by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift).

The meeting hailed the efforts of UBF’s General Secretariat and advisory and technical committees, which bring together prominent banking executives and provide appropriate platforms for knowledge sharing and the development of strategies and initiatives.

They emphasised the importance of awareness and training programmes organised by the Federation to keep banking professionals informed of the latest developments, keep pace with industry changes, and provide suitable platforms for exchanging ideas to advance the banking and financial sector.

AbdulAziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UBF, said, “The decisions and recommendations of the AGM serve as a roadmap for UBF and member banks to focus on the strategic priorities for 2026, supporting the next phase of growth and development of the banking and financial sector, its positive contribution to socio-economic development, and further strengthening the UAE’s position as a global financial and banking hub.”