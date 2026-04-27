Al Falasi meets Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt team in US

COLORADO, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, held a meeting with the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) team to review the mission’s latest updates.

This took place on the sidelines of the UAE delegation’s participation in Space Symposium 2026, the 41st edition of the globally significant event, held in Colorado Springs, USA.

This meeting comes at a time of a significant transformation for the national space sector, as the UAE advances into a new phase of leading increasingly complex and ambitious deep-space missions, in line with the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Falasi commended the outstanding efforts of the mission team, which brings together national talent from multiple entities, including the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, Khalifa University and NYUAD as one unified National Team, integrating scientific and engineering expertise toward a shared goal: delivering one of the most advanced space missions in the UAE’s history.

Dr. Al Falasi noted that the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt is not only a continuation of the achievements of the Emirates Mars Mission – Hope Probe, but is also a more advanced step that reflects the maturity of the UAE’s space ecosystem. It demonstrates the ability of Emirati talent to progress to higher levels of design, development, and operation in deep space missions.

Emirati experts who have proven their capabilities in previous landmark projects are now playing leading roles in advanced space programmes, while contributing to the development and empowerment of a new generation of talent to carry this journey forward.

Dr. Al Falasi stated, “What we are witnessing today is the result of a cumulative journey that began years ago. A unified National Team from across multiple entities is working together to deliver what is, to date, the most complex mission in the UAE’s space programme. Our ambitious approach, grounded in investing in our people and building robust capabilities, remains the cornerstone of strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s space sector and achieving the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031, which seeks to position the country as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced sciences.”

During the visit, Dr. Al Falasi and the delegation were briefed on progress across various development stages of the mission, including system readiness, testing plans, and the technical challenges related to the execution. Discussions also covered ways to accelerate progress and further enhance integration across teams.

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt represents a qualitative leap compared to the Hope Probe project. The mission covers a distance of approximately 5 billion kilometres – almost ten times the distance of the Hope Probe – with an operational duration of 8 years compared to the Hope Probe’s 3 years. Furthermore, the spacecraft is twice as long and approximately 1,000 kilograms heavier than the Hope Probe. These figures reflect a higher level of technical and operational complexity, requiring long-term planning for deep-space environments and placing this mission among the world's elite category of advanced scientific missions.

During the visit, the Minister and the delegation were briefed on progress across various development stages of the mission, including system readiness, testing plans and the technical challenges related to the execution. Discussions also covered ways to accelerate progress and further enhance integration across teams.

Following the successful completion of the MBR Explorer Critical Design Review in 2025, the mission has officially transitioned into the Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) phase. This milestone marks the shift from design to full-scale hardware realisation of the MBR Explorer spacecraft, where complex subsystems are now being assembled, integrated, and rigorously tested to ensure mission readiness.

The programme is currently focused on validating performance under space-like conditions, positioning the mission for its planned launch in Q1 2028 and reinforcing the UAE’s growing capabilities in interplanetary exploration.

Concluding the visit, Dr. Al Falasi raised the UAE flag alongside the UAE Space Agency delegation and National Team working on the programme, reflecting the spirit of the ‘Proud of the UAE’ campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. The moment underscored the UAE’s fundamental values of ambition and excellence and the nation’s continued, steadfast commitment to helping shape the future.