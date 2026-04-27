Two medals for UAE athletics team at Arab Championship in Tunisia

TUNISIA, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national athletics team won two medals at the start of its participation in the 21st Arab U20 Athletics Championship currently being held in Tunisia until 30th April.

The team secured one gold and one bronze medal in the 100m race, along with setting a new national record in the youth category.

Sprinter Abdulqadoos Ali claimed the gold medal in the 100m, recording a time of 10.59 seconds, breaking the previous national record of 10.65 seconds set by Mohammed Ali Mubarak in 2005. His teammate Abdullah Mashhood added a bronze medal in the same race, finishing third with a time of 10.86 seconds.

Ali Ghazwan, manager of the national team, said that the two medals on the opening day at the Rades Olympic Stadium reflect clear progress in the team’s competitive performance and the ability to break records in a major championship featuring top athletes from 14 countries.

He added that the national team is competing with promising talents who possess strong potential and capabilities, highlighting the efforts made by the federation’s board, led by Major General Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mur, in developing athletes across different age groups and disciplines to raise the UAE flag in international competitions.