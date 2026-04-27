UAE’s Rashid Al Dhaheri makes history with landmark victory at Red Bull Ring

SPIELBERG, Austria, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati racing driver Rashid Al Dhaheri delivered a historic breakthrough for UAE motorsport, securing a sensational victory in Race 2 of the opening round of the FIA Formula Regional European Championship at the iconic Red Bull Ring - becoming the first Emirati to win at this level of international single-seater racing.

The championship kicked off from 24th to 26th April in Spielberg, Austria, alongside the renowned Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM), attracting a total crowd of over 100,000 fans.

The Red Bull Ring, a staple of the Formula One World Championship calendar, is a 4,326 km clockwise circuit featuring 10 corners, combining long straights with technical braking zones, creating ideal conditions for overtaking and slipstream battles.

Competing against a highly competitive grid of 30 drivers representing over 20 nationalities, Al Dhaheri – a Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Driver - showcased exceptional race craft in the latest-generation Tatuus Formula Regional car, an advanced carbon-fibre chassis powered by a 270-horsepower engine.

A new technical feature introduced this season, the “Push-to-Pass” system, added a strategic dimension to racing. The system provides drivers with approximately 20 horsepower for a limited total of 100 seconds per race, enabling tactical overtaking opportunities.

Al Dhaheri entered the weekend with his French team R-ace GP car in the colours of UAE-based Yas Heat Racing.

After topping his qualifying group (Group B), Al Dhaheri started Race 1 from P2 and delivered a commanding performance, leading the field for several laps before crossing the line in second place - securing a podium finish and valuable championship points.

However, it was Race 2 that defined the weekend.

Starting from P11 due to the reverse-grid format, Al Dhaheri executed a masterclass in race management. Displaying composure, precision, and tactical intelligence, he methodically climbed through the field. Conserving his Push-to-Pass allocation for the decisive closing stages, he unleashed superior pace in the final laps and overtook his rivals with clinical efficiency.

He crossed the chequered flag in P1, sealing a landmark victory and making history as the first Emirati driver to stand on the top step of the podium in the FIA Formula Regional Championship.

Mercedes-AMG F1 Junior Programme Advisor Stéphane Guérin praised the performance, saying, “An amazing performance with a lot of moves - really impressive. Honestly, very impressive.”

“After Race 1, I was a bit disappointed, but we had a strong debrief with the team. I told them if we got everything right, we could still win - and we did. It’s an incredible job by the whole team," Al Dhaheri said.

His performance across the weekend highlighted significant progression in race craft, tactical awareness, and composure under pressure - firmly establishing him as one of the rising talents in global single-seater racing.

The championship continues at the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands from 21st to 24th May, where Al Dhaheri will aim to build on this historic momentum.