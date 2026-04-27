Lightning strikes kill 14 as Bangladesh lashed by seasonal storms

DHAKA, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 14 people were killed after lightning strikes hit several parts of Bangladesh, officials said on Monday, as seasonal thunderstorms swept across the country.

The deaths were reported from several districts after sudden storms brought heavy rain and intense lightning.

Most of the victims were farmers working in open fields and labourers caught in exposed areas, local authorities said. Several other people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, with some in critical condition.