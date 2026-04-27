UAE Judo team to compete in three categories at Dushanbe Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Judo Federation said the national team will compete at the Dushanbe Grand Slam in Tajikistan from 30th April to 3rd May under the supervision of the International Federation.

The team will compete in three weight categories: men’s lightweight and half-middleweight, and women’s heavyweight.

The final squad includes Karim Abdel Latif (under 73 kg), Amr Gad (under 81 kg), and Eliza Litif (under 78 kg), according to the federation statement.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Dushanbe on Tuesday to take part in the competition, with the draw ceremony set to be held on Thursday via video technology, ahead of the preliminary rounds starting the following day at the Tennis Palace Hall in Dushanbe.

The delegation will be headed by Dr. Nasser Al Tamimi, member of the National Olympic Committee, Vice President of the Federation, and Treasurer of the International Federation, alongside coach Viktor Sektrov and the supporting staff.