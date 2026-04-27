UAE leaders congratulate President of Togo on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Jean-Lucien Savi de Tove, President of the Republic of Togo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the President of Togo and to Faure Gnassingbe, President of the Council of Ministers.