UAE leaders congratulate King of Netherlands on King’s Day

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, on the occasion of King’s Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the King of the Netherlands and to Prime Minister Rob Jetten.