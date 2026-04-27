Khorfakkan clinch Goalball League title for blind athletes in UAE season

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled was crowned champion of the Goalball League for the Blind for the 2025–2026 sports season, organised by the National Paralympic Committee, after the final round on Sunday at Khorfakkan Club hall.

Khorfakkan topped the overall standings with 18 points following a consistent and strong performance throughout the championship.

The Emirates Association for the Visually Impaired finished second with nine points, ahead of Ajman Club for People with Disabilities on goal difference. Al Ain Club for People of Determination came fourth without points.

The winning teams were crowned by Dhaiban Salem Al-Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, in the presence of Jumaa Alnuaimi, Board Member of the Committee, and Abdullah Saleh Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled.