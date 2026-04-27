Ministry of Culture reveals key findings from ‘UAE National Reading Index 2025’

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture has revealed the results of the UAE National Reading Index for 2025, which measures reading practices among members of the UAE’s society every two years.

The initiative reflects the country’s commitment to establishing reading as a way of life within Emirati society and supporting the development of policies and plans in the fields of reading and knowledge.

The index surveyed a target sample of 3,367 citizens and residents from across all Emirates, in addition to a specific group of writers, students, teachers, and parents. Their reading habits and tendencies were analysed by identifying their preferences for reading format and styles, whether traditional and emerging, in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The 2025 results reflect the continued development of the national reading landscape and confirm the impact of cultural and digital initiatives in supporting reading behaviours and strengthening the presence of books in people’s lives, in line with the UAE’s vision of building a reading society equipped with the tools for the future.”

He added, “This index serves as a strategic tool to support decision-makers and guide cultural policies towards more impactful and sustainable initiatives. We will continue to develop programmes and initiatives targeting all segments of society, contributing to the enhancement of reading skills, the expansion of cultural participation, and the growth of creative industries.”

According to the 2025 results, the average number of printed books read annually reached approximately six books, compared to seven in 2023. Indicating a shift towards digital and audio content, these formats recorded an average of nine books annually.

The results showed that 54 percent of community members dedicate time daily to reading, while 40.7 percent own home libraries and 43.3 percent have designated reading spaces in their homes, reflecting the stability of reading practices and their growing presence within the family environment.

The findings indicated that 84.3 percent of community members were encouraged to read from childhood by parents or another family member, highlighting the pivotal role of families in shaping reading habits. The average weekly reading time reached six hours, indicating the presence of reading within individuals’ weekly routines.

In contrast, membership in reading clubs remains limited, with only 9.6 percent of community members participating, pointing to opportunities to enhance interactive and community-based reading.

Lack of time remains the primary challenge, with 75.7 percent of respondents indicating it limits their ability to read. The findings also highlight qualitative challenges, including the dominance of fast-reading patterns associated with digital content, alongside a relative decline in deep reading.

The results further showed that only 32.1 percent of community members consistently document their reading outcomes, reflecting limited transformation of reading into accumulated and organised knowledge.

The results revealed the continued strong presence of digital platforms, with 89.9 percent of community members preferring to access reading material through social media, compared to 90.4 percent in 2023, confirming its position as a key channel for knowledge content.

Regarding sources of reading materials, the 2025 results showed continued reliance on online purchasing at 44.9 percent, compared to 53.4 percent in 2023, alongside diversification in other channels, reflecting the development of the knowledge access ecosystem.

Additionally, 67.2 percent of community members indicated that cultural and knowledge initiatives contribute to encouraging reading, while 85.5 percent expressed a desire to read more, reflecting a growing societal awareness of the importance of reading.

The 2025 results demonstrated linguistic diversity in reading patterns, with preference for English reaching 48.7 percent, compared to 51 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, consistent reading in Arabic reached 27.2 percent compared to 24.6 percent in 2023, alongside continued use of other languages at varying levels.

Regarding Emirati literature, the 2025 results showed that 91.9 percent of writers prefer reading Emirati literature, compared to 93.3 percent in 2023. Meanwhile, the percentage of those who believe Emirati literature reflects the cultural and social landscape rose to 75 percent in 2025, compared to 60 percent in 2023.

In addition, 72.1 percent of writers affirmed that the publishing industry contributes to promoting literary output, compared to 64.7 percent in 2023. Literary awards and competitions also continued to play a significant role, with 86 percent of writers highlighting their importance in showcasing creative work.

The ‘UAE National Reading Index 2025’ reflects the progress achieved in developing the reading landscape and confirms the success of national efforts to promote a culture of reading. By strengthening integration between traditional and digital media, the UAE continues to support the broader cultural development of the country.