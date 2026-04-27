Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, Silal sign MoU to strengthen food security

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority (DECCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silal, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology Group, to strengthen sustainable food security in the Emirate of Dubai.

Signed on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain, the MoU establishes a cooperative framework designed to ensure the continuity and competitiveness of local production while supporting local farmers in Dubai.

“Food security is a national priority that we are actively advancing today,” said Ahmad Mohammad bin Thani, Director-General of DECCA.

He added, "Guided by this vision, we are committed to translating it into tangible outcomes on the ground in Dubai. This MoU with Silal reflects that commitment. This partnership brings together DECCA’s regulatory leadership with Silal’s expertise in agri-food and technology to enhance Dubai’s position as a more resilient and sustainable food ecosystem.”

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, said, “Through this collaboration with DECCA, we are strengthening our ability to support local farmers across the agri-food value chain. By leveraging our capabilities in sourcing, logistics, and distribution, we aim to create more consistent pathways for locally grown produce to reach consumers, while contributing to a more efficient and resilient food system in the UAE.”

This collaboration enables sustainable food production through modern technology, enhancing local production, diversifying food sources, and reducing food loss and waste. It will also support local farmers with the expertise and systems to strengthen Emirati products within the national food basket.

The partnership sits at the heart of DECCA’s collaborative approach of working with government entities, private sector companies, research institutions, and the community to translate policy into measurable impact.

The Memorandum with Silal is a signal of DECCA's commitment to building a resilient, home-grown food system that serves Dubai and the wider UAE for generations to come.