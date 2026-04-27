Five Emiratis named NEP 4.0 Fellows

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- An artificial intelligence leader, a genomic scientist, a security specialist, a public policy advisor, and a space technology executive are the newly named Fellows of the UAE’s National Experts Programme (NEP) - a selective designation awarded to Emirati professionals assessed as ready to contribute to five sectors central to the country’s national priorities.

NEP’s Cohort 4.0 brought together 25 Emirati professionals working across diverse sectors. The five newly named Fellows were selected from this cohort following an extended period of evaluation, leadership development, and sectoral immersion.

The Fellows represent sectors where the UAE has been steadily building long-term national capability.

Though they come from different fields, they share common attributes - the ability to operate across disciplines, apply expertise in complex environments, and contribute to long-term institutional thinking.

Faisal Al Hawi works at the point where government, technology, and ambition meet. As director of the AI Factory at the Department of Government Enablement, he is involved in building sovereign AI systems intended to sit at the core of public services - part of a wider effort to move the machinery of government closer to an AI-native model rather than simply automating existing processes.

Dr. Mohamed AlAmeri is a genomic scientist whose work has helped shape how precision medicine is organised at a national level. At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, he oversees genome and biobank initiatives linked to the Emirati Genome Project, contributing to a long-term shift toward embedding population-scale genomics and gene-based therapies within public healthcare systems.

Dr. Mohamed AlShamsi works in a field where science, security, and evidence converge. As head of the Firearms and Toolmarks Section at Dubai Police, he specialises in forensic ballistics and evidence analysis - disciplines that rely less on spectacle than on precision, and which remain central to maintaining credibility and trust in complex investigations.

Sumaya Al Hajeri operates at the often-quiet intersection of public policy and governance. Working across advisory roles in government and national institutions, her focus has been on building governance frameworks for AI, digital infrastructure, and large-scale public projects - ensuring that innovation does not outpace institutional readiness.

Dr. Khalid Al Naqbi leads work in space and satellite technology, overseeing systems that are rarely visible but increasingly indispensable. At Space42, he directs the development of satellite communications and space-based technologies designed to support secure government and commercial operations, forming part of the infrastructure on which modern connectivity and national resilience depend.

Since its launch in 2019, the National Experts Programme has supported 86 Emirati professionals. With the latest appointments, the total number of NEP Fellows rises to 20, forming a cross-sector network of expertise expected to remain engaged beyond the lifespan of individual cohorts.