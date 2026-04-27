Otaegui delivers historic UAE runner-up finish on DP World Tour

SHANGHAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Adrián Otaegui produced the best result in UAE golf history on the DP World Tour, finishing runner-up at the Volvo China Open in Shanghai on Sunday, as Bernd Wiesberger secured the title.

Otaegui started steadily before a stunning third-round 62 (-10) propelled him into the lead. He held top spot through the front nine on Sunday, but three costly errors on the back nine saw him slip to 16-under, while Wiesberger closed out the win at 19-under to claim his ninth DP World Tour title.

The result earns Otaegui 389 Race to Dubai points, moving him up 20 places to 13th in the latest standings with 816 points. It continues a strong run of form this season, following a third-place finish in Hainan and a sixth-place finish at the Joburg Open.

Otaegui was officially selected by the Emirates Golf Federation in late 2024 to represent the UAE globally as a professional. Based in the country for over 13 years, he also acts as an ambassador for the national team, supporting player development programmes and contributing to the UAE People of Determination golf initiative launched in 2021.

Wiesberger’s victory lifts him to 16th in the Race to Dubai standings with 789 points.

The Volvo China Open is the fourth event in the DP World Tour’s Asian Swing and the 16th tournament of the 2026 season. The global schedule will feature at least 42 events across 25 countries, all contributing to the Race to Dubai.

The season concludes in the UAE, with the top 70 players qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links (5th to 8th November 2026), followed by the top 50 advancing to the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates (12th to 15th November 2026).