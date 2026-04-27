RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Commonwealth of The Bahamas

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Tony Joudi, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and explored means of enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors, while exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

The ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh for the warm reception and hospitality, commending the strong cooperative ties with the UAE, its prominent stature regionally and internationally, and the comprehensive development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah.