China delivers largest domestically built LNG carrier

JIANGSU, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China on Sunday delivered its biggest independently designed and built liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier to date, marking a breakthrough in the country's ability to build large vessels for clean energy transport.

The carrier, Celsius Georgetown, departed for Singapore after completing delivery at 10:50 at a dock of China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., China Central Television (CCTV) reported, citing the shipbuilder.

Measuring 298.8 metres in length and 48 metres in width, the carrier has a capacity of 180,000 cubic metres and is equipped with a dual-fuel, low-speed propulsion system.

Border inspection officers boarded the vessel in advance to expedite clearance procedures, helping ensure a timely and safe departure by taking advantage of favourable tidal conditions.

Lu Jinlong, Manager of the Large LNG Carrier Programme at China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., said the company has secured orders for six such vessels. The remaining five are currently under construction, with a second ship expected to be delivered in three months.

LNG carriers are designed to transport natural gas in liquid form at temperatures of minus 163 degrees Celsius.