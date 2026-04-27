Saqr Ghobash, German Bundestag Vice President discuss parliamentary cooperation, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and Omid Nouripour, Vice President of the German Bundestag, held a meeting at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The talks deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany, and coordination on issues of mutual interest in regional and international parliamentary forums, reflecting the strategic partnership between the two sides and their shared commitment to strengthening regional and international security and stability.

The discussions also addressed the latest regional developments, including the Iranian missile attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, as well as international efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Both sides stressed the importance of non-interference in the internal affairs of states and the need to adopt diplomatic and political solutions to address crises in a way that supports regional and international security and stability.

They highlighted the importance of ensuring the security and smooth flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz as a key pillar for the stability of global energy markets and the world economy. They also stressed the need to safeguard maritime routes and reject any threats that could undermine their security or disrupt international trade, calling for strengthened international efforts to ensure the strait remains open and secure for navigation.

Both sides underscored the role of parliaments in building bridges of communication between countries and advancing shared interests of peoples, emphasising the importance of peaceful solutions to crises and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting government efforts and facilitating dialogue on various issues.