Emirates completes first installation of 'Starlink' Wi-Fi system on its Airbus A380 Aircraft

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates has completed the first installation of next-generation Starlink Wi-Fi on its Airbus A380 aircraft, marking a significant leap in inflight connectivity.

The A380, among the first commercial aircraft to offer onboard internet, previously operated with systems delivering less than 1 Mbps. The new setup, featuring three Starlink antennas per aircraft, boosts connectivity capacity up to a thousand-fold, offering a “better than at home” experience at 40,000 feet.

The first upgraded aircraft returned to Dubai after installation and certification in Newquay, United Kingdom. More A380s are scheduled for accelerated upgrades throughout 2026.

The service will be complimentary for all passengers across all cabins, with easy access. Future enhancements include live TV streaming via Starlink, initially on personal devices and later on seatback screens.

Designed for the A380’s double-decker structure and high passenger capacity, the system delivers more than 2 Gbps of total bandwidth. Compared to the Boeing 777, the A380 includes additional wireless access points and a third antenna to support higher demand.

Starlink installations will begin at Emirates Engineering facilities in Dubai to speed up fleet-wide deployment. So far, 25 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft are equipped with the system, with more than 650,000 passengers already experiencing the service.

The move builds on Emirates’ broader investment in enhancing passenger experience, including its major retrofit programme. To date, 93 aircraft have been refurbished with upgraded cabins, interiors, and inflight systems offering more than 6,500 entertainment channels.

In 2025, Emirates also opened a US$8 million Centre of Hospitality Excellence to train 25,000 cabin crew, further supporting service quality across its operations.