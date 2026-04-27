Arab League highlights role of intellectual property in advancing sports sector

CAIRO, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the intellectual property system across Arab countries, underscoring its importance in supporting innovation and sustainable development.

Marking World Intellectual Property Day on 26th April, held this year under the theme "IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate", the League highlighted the growing role of intellectual property in advancing the sports sector, which is witnessing rapid development across the Arab region.

The League noted that the sports sector has emerged as a promising strategic field, contributing to economic growth and enhancing the Arab presence on the global stage, supported by advances in sports technologies, media content industries, event organisation, and the development of club and tournament branding.

In this context, it stressed that protecting intellectual property rights, including broadcasting and publishing rights, trademarks, industrial designs and software, is essential to ensuring the sustainability of the sector and strengthening its competitiveness.

The League said the theme of this year’s World Intellectual Property Day provides an opportunity to support sports institutions, raise awareness of intellectual property protection mechanisms, and address infringements. It also emphasised the importance of combating counterfeiting in sports products and leveraging trademark and industrial design registration systems to safeguard investments.

The League of Arab States affirmed its continued support for Arab efforts to build an enabling environment for creativity and innovation that protects rights, encourages investment and contributes to comprehensive and sustainable development across the region.

It highlighted that, since signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Intellectual Property Organization in 2000, it has worked to enhance coordination and cooperation among Arab countries in this field, leading to numerous achievements and joint initiatives over the past 26 years.

The League renewed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with governments, academic institutions, the private sector, entrepreneurs and investors to develop an integrated intellectual property system aligned with international best practices.

In conclusion, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States called on countries worldwide to use this occasion to enhance cooperation frameworks and intensify efforts to empower creators, athletes and innovators, supporting a more prosperous and innovation-driven future.