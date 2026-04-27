DEWA to organise 4th cycle of CleanTech Hackathon on 18th May

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is set to organise the fourth cycle of the CleanTech Hackathon from 18th to 20th May, bringing together innovators from around the world to develop solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The hackathon invites the participation of companies, entrepreneurs, university students and sustainability experts, offering a collaborative platform to address climate change, water scarcity and broader environmental issues.

Participants will showcase their innovations across three main tracks: Decarbonisation & Sustainability, Clean Energy Integration & Storage, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digitisation.

The initiative underscores DEWA’s commitment to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy, advancing clean and renewable energy, supporting global net-zero ambitions and fostering innovation that contributes to a smarter and more sustainable world.

Winners will receive a dedicated exhibition opportunity at the Cleantech Forum 2026, held at the Sustainability and Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer model. They will also have a chance to present their solutions through the Cleantech Connect series and gain access to networking opportunities with leading investors, researchers and industry leaders.

Previous editions of the hackathon have seen strong international participation. The third cycle attracted 193 participants from seven countries while the second received more than 160 applications from 25 nationalities across 20 universities worldwide.

The inaugural cycle welcomed over 100 participants from diverse academic and professional backgrounds, reflecting the growing global interest in clean technology innovation.