RAKTA, Uber sign agreement to launch smart taxi, limousine booking services in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its efforts to enhance the transportation system and simplify the mobility experience within the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) has signed an agreement with Uber, to launch the Uber app services in the emirate.

The agreement aims to strengthen the transport ecosystem in Ras Al Khaimah and provide smart and diverse mobility options by enabling users to book taxis and limousines through the Uber app.

The agreement was signed by Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director-General of RAKTA, and Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, at RAKTA’s headquarters, in the presence of several department directors and officials from both parties.

Under this agreement, customers will be able to easily request reliable and convenient taxi and limousine rides via the Uber app, available 24 hours a day at the push of a button. Riders who book trips through the Uber app, will be able to pay the fare securely and digitally, streamlining the rider experience for everyday convenient mobility.

Esmaeel Al Blooshi explained that signing this agreement comes as part of RAKTA’s continuous efforts to develop transport services and adopt smart digital solutions that enhance the customer experience and align with the Ras Al Khaimah Government’s vision for a smart and sustainable transport system.

He noted that operating taxis and limousines through the Uber app represents a qualitative leap in the emirate’s transport sector, boosting operational efficiency and supporting the integration of a smart public transport ecosystem.

He added that this partnership provides a wider range of visitors, tourists, and residents with convenient and accessible transport options through smart platforms, especially with the growing number of visitors and tourists arriving in the emirate each year.

He emphasised that Ras Al Khaimah is among the few cities in the Middle East to operate taxis through the Uber app — a reflection of RAKTA’s commitment to adopting the latest innovations in the transport sector.

For her part, Tala Nsouli, General Manager of Uber UAE, said, "Partnering with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) to launch Uber in the emirate marks a significant step in realising Ras Al Khaimah's vision for smart, sustainable and diverse mobility solutions. We are now bringing the convenience of the Uber app directly to taxis and limousines, giving residents, tourists, and visitors seamless access and greater choice. This collaboration reflects our shared ongoing efforts to digital transformation and building a more efficient future for mobility across the emirate."

This agreement is part of RAKTA’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of transport services and simplify mobility for customers, ensuring the needs of residents and visitors are met while keeping pace with the continuous growth in the number of public transport users in the emirate.