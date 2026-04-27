UAE strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Mali

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks targeting several cities and military sites in the Republic of Mali, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims of these deplorable attacks, and to the government and people of the Republic of Mali, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.