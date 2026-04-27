Louvre Abu Dhabi shines with enriching family-focused experiences

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to offer exceptional experiences that combine art, knowledge and family spirit through interactive programmes and innovative activities designed for all age groups.

With 2026 designated as the "Year of Family", the museum is welcoming families to spend inspiring moments under its iconic dome, in an atmosphere that fosters family bonding and offers opportunities for learning, enjoyment and shared discovery.

Maral Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the curated programme of diverse activities reflects the museum’s commitment to strengthening its position as a welcoming cultural destination where families can spend quality time together, while enhancing learning and interaction in an inspiring cultural environment, in line with the objectives of the Year of Family in the UAE.

She added that these educational and creative experiences are designed to suit all ages and include family weekends, after-school activities, and self-guided experiences such as the interactive digital treasure hunt The Secret of the Dome Stars, alongside immersive experiences and narrative family tours.

She noted that the museum is offering numerous family programmes this year, dedicating more than 120 days to family-oriented activities, reflecting its commitment to providing sustainable and diverse experiences that promote shared learning and cultural engagement throughout the year.

Bedoyan highlighted that one of the most notable new additions this year is the Breezi floating breathwork sessions, developed in collaboration with Breezi and conducted under the museum’s iconic dome. Led by specialised instructors, the sessions combine breathing techniques with immersive sound effects, inviting participants aged 12 and above to float and follow guided instructions aimed at encouraging deep relaxation and focus, creating unique moments of release and renewal in one of the museum’s most captivating settings.

She added that these sessions will take place from 1st to 3rd May and from 22nd to 24th May, 2026 under the dome, including evening and sunset sessions. She also noted that, as part of its health and wellness programme, the museum will host a free screening suitable for all family members of the Oscar-winning animated film Inside Out on the evening of 2nd May at Louvre Abu Dhabi Theatre, with attendance free upon prior registration.

She explained that, in alignment with the Year of Family, family weekend programmes have been extended throughout the year, alongside the expansion of seasonal programmes such as summer and winter camps, with greater focus on collective participation and intergenerational exchange, reinforcing the museum’s role as a space that brings families and communities together.