Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partners with 10 global early childhood startups to offer practical support for UAE families

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has partnered with 10 global early childhood startups through its Anjal Z programme to enable parents and caregivers across the UAE to access practical solutions and services that support children’s quality of life, learning, cognitive development, and positive family bonding at home.

The Authority explained that these partnerships provide a range of services, with some offered free of charge and others at discounted rates.

Over the past five years, the Anjal Z programme has contributed to identifying and supporting early childhood startups that deliver practical, everyday solutions for families.

Through this initiative, ECA is making these solutions available to families across the UAE, supporting continuity of learning, enhancing emotional wellbeing, regulating sleep routines, and strengthening family connections.

Saleha Al Azri, Director of Research and Cognitive Solutions at the Knowledge and Entrepreneurship Sector at ECA, said that when family routines are disrupted, the impact on children is immediate, increasing pressure on parents and caregivers, which is why the selected startups were carefully chosen based on practical, reliable, and easy-to-use home solutions.

She added that despite the variation between free and discounted offers, the goal remains the same: to provide families with trusted tools to support children’s wellbeing, learning, and family cohesion during challenging periods.

Families in the UAE can benefit from the tools and services offered by the ten participating startups.

Free access includes Cubtale, a parenting app that helps track daily routines and developmental indicators for infants and young children; Peekapak, a social-emotional learning platform for children aged 3 to 8; Jade, an award-winning developmental learning platform for children aged 6 to 12; and Enrichly, a digital platform that supports emotional resilience and confidence for children in the same age group.

Discounted services include MonkiBox, a Montessori-inspired play kit for children aged 0 to 3; Raising Superstars, a learning programme for children aged 0 to 6; Cali’s Books, interactive books supporting early learning and language development; Kokoro Kids, a play-based emotional learning platform for children aged 3 to 8; WonderTree, a movement-based learning platform for People of Determination aged 4 and above; and Zenimal, a screen-free mindfulness device designed to support emotional regulation and improve sleep.

To ensure these solutions reach families most in need, ECA is collaborating with several partners, including the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Hub71, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Department of Community Development, Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and others.

Families residing in the UAE can access the offers by visiting the dedicated link and using the promo code “FAMILYTIME” where applicable.