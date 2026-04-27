Emirates Growth Fund named Exclusive Growth Capital Partner at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) has been named Exclusive Growth Capital Partner at Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026, the UAE's flagship industrial forum, taking place 4–7 May at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The designation marks a pivotal moment in EGF's first year as the platform from which a new phase of national industrial action begins.

As Exclusive Growth Capital Partner at MIITE 2026, EGF demonstrates its role as a strategic platform advancing the growth of UAE homegrown businesses, and its position as a catalytic investor and enabler of the national SME ecosystem.

Launched at MIITE 2025 and backed by Emirates Development Bank, EGF is the UAE's dedicated growth equity institution, purpose-built to close the gap between national industrial ambition and the capital required to realise it. Across manufacturing, food & agriculture, healthcare, and advanced technology, EGF deploys strategic capital into UAE-based companies with strong fundamentals, the growth trajectory, and the national relevance to become tomorrow's industrial leaders.

This is already visible in transactions such as CarniStore, the UAE's fastest-growing premium protein business, and Tarmeem, the UAE's leading orthopaedics and spine speciality hospital, businesses that are rooted here, scaling here, and strengthening national supply chains. In doing so, EGF is building a portfolio of businesses that deepen local industrial capacity and advance the UAE's long-term economic resilience, company by company, sector by sector.

Over its first year, EGF has gone from mandate to market, deploying capital, anchoring partnerships across ministries, regulators, and industrial enablers, and establishing itself as the connective institution between capital, policy, and industry. MIITE 2026 is where that groundwork activates.

Over the four days of the forum, EGF will unveil a series of initiatives and partnerships developed in close alignment with the UAE's industrial sovereignty agenda. The announcements reflect a Fund that has moved from architecture to execution.

Khalifa Al Hajeri, Chief Executive Officer of the Emirates Growth Fund, said, "EGF is the UAE's flagship growth equity investor, built to invest capital where national priorities demand it. We back companies that are established and rooted in the UAE, with the ambition to strengthen the UAE's industrial future. With a long-term vision, one of our core objectives is to work alongside founders to accelerate value creation, provide unique access, and help them build businesses that last. With a fully operational function in place now, EGF is focused on accelerating its growth over the coming years, starting with MIITE 2026."