SDPW to complete Midline drainage project by early next year

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) is implementing the Midline project for rainwater and groundwater drainage at a cost of AED500 million, marking one of the emirate’s largest strategic infrastructure developments.

The project enhances drainage efficiency across key areas through an integrated engineering system extending over long distances and serving densely populated districts. Despite much of the work being underground, it plays a critical role in preventing water accumulation, maintaining traffic flow, and safeguarding urban life.

The development is divided into three interconnected zones. The first includes a 16 km main transmission and secondary network constructed using micro-tunnelling at depths of up to 20 metres, forming the system’s backbone and directing water towards the sea.

The second zone comprises two main pumping stations at Al Ghubayba and Al Sour. Al Ghubayba station, with a capacity of 6.2 cubic metres per second, serves multiple areas including Al Ghubayba, Al Tala’a, Al Rifa’a, Al Shahba, Al Darari, Al Tarfa, Dasman, Samnan, parts of Industrial Area 4, Al Wahda Street, Wasit Street and Abu Shaghara Tunnel, supported by 6.6 km of collection lines.

Al Sour station, with a capacity of 5.7 cubic metres per second, serves areas such as Al Shuwaiheen, Al Ghuwair, Al Musalla, Al Manakh, Al Yarmook, Al Mureijah, Umm Al Tarafa, Al Mahatta, Al Jubail, Al Sour, Al Nad, Al Majaz, Abu Shaghara and parts of King Faisal Road, with 3.3 km of collection lines.

The third zone includes marine outfalls and 55 inspection chambers, ranging from 15 to 20 metres in depth and up to 12 metres in diameter, ensuring efficient maintenance and safe operations.

The project is being delivered in two phases. The first phase, scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, covers areas including Al Nad, Abu Danig, Al Mahatta, Al Yarmook, King Abdulaziz Street and Abu Shaghara Tunnel. The second phase, expected in the first half of 2027, will extend coverage to additional districts and major roads such as King Faisal, Al Wahda and Wasit.

Micro-tunnelling accounts for 15 km of the project, compared to just 800 metres of open excavation, minimising disruption. A total of 5,267 GRP pipes, each 3 metres long and with a lifespan exceeding 50 years, have been installed. The system operates through gravity flow, directing water to pumping stations and then to the sea.

More than 651 workers contributed to the project, achieving two million safe working hours. Covering 4,000 hectares, the project reflects Sharjah’s commitment to resilient infrastructure capable of addressing climate change impacts and ensuring sustainable drainage services across the emirate.