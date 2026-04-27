Emirates Driving Company records 13% revenue growth in Q1 2026

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Driving Company today announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting revenue growth, improved profitability, and a strong financial position compared to the same period in 2025.

The company’s total revenues increased to AED189 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), compared to AED167 million in Q1 2025, representing a growth of 13 percent percent.

Profitability indicators also showed solid improvement, with EBITDA rising to AED94 million in Q1 2026 from AED84 million in Q1 2025, marking a 12 percent increase.

Net profit reached AED75 million, compared to AED69 million in the same period last year, reflecting an 9 percent growth, driven by operational efficiencies and disciplined cost management.

Commenting on the results, Khaled Al Shemeili, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said, “Our first-quarter results mark a strong start to 2026 and reaffirm the resilience of our business model in delivering sustainable growth amid ongoing geopolitical and economic shifts. We have continued to advance our strategy of evolving from a driver training provider into a fully integrated mobility platform, supported by targeted investments and strategic partnerships. We remain focused on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our service offering, and leveraging digital transformation across the UAE mobility sector to drive long-term sustainable value.”

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of EDC, said, “We achieved strong growth in profitability and cash flow during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the strength of our financial position and disciplined cost management. We remain committed to delivering sustainable returns to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility required to support our expansion plans throughout the year.”