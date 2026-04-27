SDPW completes Ladies Beach Park in Dibba Al Hisn

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW) has completed the Ladies Beach Park project in Dibba Al Hisn, covering a total area of 6,350 square metres, as part of its efforts to develop recreational and service facilities dedicated to women and enhance quality of life in the area.

The project includes the construction of a building comprising two wings that house a fitness hall, a creativity hall, a café, administrative offices, a clinic, a prayer room, and guard rooms, in addition to various supporting services, providing an integrated environment for sports, social, and recreational activities.

The department also supplied and installed a shaded playground equipped with safe rubber flooring, along with a rubber jogging track extending along the waterfront.

As part of coastal protection works, the department constructed a 200-metre rock revetment to protect the beach and facilities from wave impact and enhance safety for park visitors.

The beach has also been enclosed with a 3-metre-high fence to ensure privacy, in addition to the construction of lifeguard towers, bathing areas, and service rooms.

This project enhances the recreational infrastructure in Dibba Al Hisn and provides a safe, well-equipped space for women to enjoy sports and marine activities in a modern, integrated environment.