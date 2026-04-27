Community Development Authority launches 'Family Day' initiative

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA) has launched the Family Day initiative at Soun Center for Care and Rehabilitation, reinforcing the role of families in supporting juvenile rehabilitation and reintegration.

Aligned with the objectives of the Year of the Family 2026, the initiative emphasises that structured family engagement can serve as a key therapeutic tool. It aims to prepare both juveniles and their families for reintegration, recognising that a supportive home environment is essential for long-term success.

Zainab Abdullah Al Dashti, Director of Soun Center for Care and Rehabilitation, said, “At Soun Center, we believe that the family is the cornerstone of a juvenile’s rehabilitation and reintegration journey. Through the Family Day initiative, we aim to rebuild trust and transform visits into meaningful opportunities for dialogue and connection.”

The initiative follows a comprehensive framework built around six pillars. It begins with the First Hug meeting, held within the first hours of admission, providing an initial family visit in a supportive setting. This is followed by Family Counselling sessions involving parents, juveniles and specialists to address challenges and strengthen communication.

At its core is Family Day, a recurring event featuring shared activities such as sports, arts and workshops to restore normal family interactions. The Message to My Family programme enables juveniles and families to exchange guided written messages, promoting emotional connection and mutual understanding.

CDA also prepares families ahead of release through structured empowerment programmes and conducts post-release home visits to support stability and reduce reoffending risks.

Visits are organised based on specialist recommendations and are not used as punitive measures. Each session lasts between 45 and 60 minutes in a dedicated space designed to ensure privacy and a supportive environment.

The initiative is expected to enhance family participation, improve behaviour within the centre, strengthen engagement in education and rehabilitation programmes, and reduce reoffending rates, highlighting the critical role of family involvement in sustainable rehabilitation outcomes.