Gulf media leaders highlight strategic weight of Gulf image in global media as soft power asset

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Speakers at a session titled ‘Reshaping the Gulf’s Image in Global Media’ outlined a strategic roadmap to transform regional media from a defensive actor into the author and director of the global narrative.

They highlighted the strategic weight of the regional image as a soft-power asset, calling for proactive management and comprehensive intellectual and cultural safeguards.

The session is part of the Gulf Creators event organised today by the UAE Government Media Office today at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, bringing together more than 1,000 Gulf media professionals, thinkers, and content creators.

Speakers at the session included Samira Rajab, former Bahraini Minister of State for Media Affairs; Dr. Saad bin Tefla Al Ajmi, former Kuwaiti Minister of Information; and Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority.

Speakers emphasised that the main obstacle to crafting a cohesive Gulf narrative is the absence of long-term strategic planning, and the need for an intelligent, integrated media discourse that attuned to the evolving digital landscape and resonates with the next generations.

To re-invent the Gulf’s global perception, Samira Rajab emphasised that image-building must be an exercise in authenticity rather than fabrication. The objective is to dismantle entrenched stereotypes that reduce the region to oil and luxury, replacing them with a narrative of "civilisational strength."

This involves projecting a reality defined by robust, integrated systems and the profound unity between the people and their leadership: a unity that has proven its resilience through regional challenges.

The path to this transformation requires integrating "image-making" into the national security framework, treating it with the same strategic priority and budgetary commitment as military defence.

Most critically, she called for a shift toward narrative sovereignty, empowering regional talent to author the Gulf’s story, ensuring the narrative is truly self-directed.

Saad bin Tefla Al Ajmi characterised the unprecedented solidarity seen during the recent Iranian aggression as a strategic window to re-invent the Gulf’s self-image and external messaging.

He advocated for a focus on the "intrinsic reality" of Gulf societies rather than superficial "image polishing" for international approval.

Al Ajmi noted that, in times of crisis, certain Arab narratives showed bias towards the aggressors and went beyond that to victim blaming. He called for the reassessment of such narratives that misrepresent the Gulf reality and called for ensuring political reciprocity.

Al Ajmi noted that certain Arab discourses have sided with aggressors and engaged in victim-blaming during crises. He called for a candid reassessment of these positions, grounded in the principle of political and media reciprocity

Highlighting the need to "humanise" the region’s global perception, Al-Ajmi pointed to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Dubai’s emergence as a world-class hub that managed to dismantle stereotypes, and the unique logistics of the Hajj as proven models of success, while pointing out that these achievements remain strategically under-leveraged in international media.

Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised that misconceptions thrive in the absence of a strong local voice, stating that those who do not author their own story allow others to misinterpret it.

To address this, he noted the National Media Authority’s role in institutionalising the UAE’s national reputation, spearheading an inspired, self-authored narrative that projects the nation’s achievements to a global audience.

He stressed the need to reshape media awareness, urging platforms to transcend marginal disputes and instead amplify the region’s vast achievements and enduring solidarity.

Regarding the recent Iranian aggression, Abdulla Al Hamed reaffirmed the UAE’s stance of transparency, unyielding consistency and steadfast narrative regardless of shifting circumstances.

He highlighted the UAE’s proven track record in digital governance, specifically its success in holding global platforms accountable for hate speech and data manipulation.

He concluded, “Guided by visionary leadership, the UAE remains focused on building a future-oriented legacy that prioritises long-term milestones rather than glorifying past accomplishments.”