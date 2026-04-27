RTA, Dubai Police launch 'Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit'

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have jointly announced the launch of the Personal Mobility Monitoring Unit to monitor users of personal mobility means and enforce compliance with traffic rules.

The unit will begin operations on 1st May 2026 across all cycling tracks, main roads and soft mobility zones in Dubai. The initiative reflects the commitment of both entities to ensuring compliance with traffic rules and promoting safe riding practices among soft mobility users, thereby enhancing traffic safety for all road users.

The unit aims to monitor unsafe behaviours and enforce violations related to the individual use of bicycles and electric scooters. This includes compliance with designated tracks, wearing helmets and protective gear, adhering to specified speed limits, preventing reckless riding, and prohibiting tandem riding on electric scooters.

Violations will be issued, and non-compliant mobility means will be impounded in coordination with Emirates Auction LLC.

The joint unit will operate across all areas of Dubai, in line with Executive Council Resolution No. (13) of 2022 Regulating the Use of Cycles in the Emirate of Dubai, which covers cycles, including electric scooters, bicycles and electric bicycles. Its efforts will focus on several key locations in Dubai, including Jumeirah Beach Track, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Water Canal, Business Bay and Dubai Marina, as well as Al Mankhool, Al Karama, Al Hamriya, Al Raffa and Al Muraqqabat.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said, “The launch of the joint unit builds on the strategic partnership between RTA and Dubai Police, within an integrated framework that supports Dubai’s future vision for transport, safety and innovation. It also reaffirms RTA’s commitment to promoting traffic safety awareness among users of personal mobility means and encouraging compliance with traffic regulations. This is supported by a network of safe, dedicated tracks for riders, equipped with signage outlining riding requirements, alongside continued monitoring of reckless behaviours to ensure public safety and position Dubai as a leading city in adopting smart and safe mobility systems.”

Al Banna added, “The joint unit reflects RTA’s commitment to integrating infrastructure plans with safe operational requirements, contributing to stronger traffic safety awareness across all segments of society and providing a smart, sustainable mobility environment. It also marks a further qualitative step in enhancing safety within Dubai’s integrated transport system, serving residents and visitors, while keeping pace with Dubai’s global leadership in sustainable and smart mobility.”

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said, “The launch of this unit forms part of the ongoing cooperation between Dubai Police and RTA to enhance traffic safety for road users, particularly users of personal mobility means. The unit will support efforts to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety by helping curb unsafe behaviours, strengthen traffic discipline and reinforce the responsibility of personal mobility users to comply with traffic laws and regulations.”

Major General Al Mazrouei commended the strategic partnership between Dubai Police and RTA, and the spirit of teamwork between both entities, which has contributed to the implementation of several joint traffic initiatives in the field of road safety.

He also highlighted their role in delivering leading services and applying international best practices, with the aim of enhancing public happiness and strengthening security, safety and traffic safety across Dubai.

RTA calls on individual users of soft mobility means to familiarise themselves with riding requirements on dedicated tracks, riders’ obligations, and the list of violations available on RTA’s website.