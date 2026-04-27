World Free Zones Organization to host its 12th annual World Congress in Panama City on 12th May

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Free Zones Organization (World FZO), headquartered in Dubai, announced that it will host its 12th annual World Congress from 12th to 14th May 2026 in Panama City, bringing together more than 1,500 policymakers, business leaders and zone C-suite executives from across the globe.

The Congress will be formally opened by His Excellency José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama, in the presence of Bernardo Arévalo de León, President of the Republic of Guatemala, and Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

It will also convene more than 20 ministers, senior government officials and representatives from leading multinational and multilateral organisations for high-level dialogue on the future of global trade, investment and zone competitiveness.

The event will feature the participation of several heads of international organisations, including: Gerd Müller, Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO); Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat (AFCFTA); Pedro Manuel Moreno, Deputy Secretary-General of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Umberto de Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Union (IRU); and Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics, accelerating digitalisation and growing sustainability imperatives, the event will examine how zones can strengthen their role as enablers of economic diversification, industrial development and cross-border integration.

Held under the theme ‘Free Zones in the new global operating model: Challenges and Opportunities’, the Congress will provide a strategic platform for dialogue and collaboration on how zones can advance resilient, digitally enabled and sustainable growth in a rapidly transforming global economy.

Organised in partnership with the Government of Panama, the event reflects Panama’s role as a gateway to the Americas and a key hub for international trade, logistics and investment.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World FZO, said, “Since its establishment in Dubai nearly 12 years ago, the World Free Zones Organization has strengthened its position as a leading international body representing free and economic zones worldwide. This progress has been driven by Dubai’s forward-looking vision and its standing as a global hub for trade and investment. As the Organization hosts its 12th World Congress in Panama, the event has evolved into a key platform that contributes to shaping the global trade agenda and advancing the role of economic zones as drivers of sustainable economic growth.”

He added, “The 12th edition of the Congress highlights the strategic importance of innovation, digital transformation and integrated economic ecosystems in enhancing competitiveness and creating long-term value. The World FZO remains committed to strengthening cross-sector collaboration, enabling future-ready zones to attract investment, drive diversification and reinforce their role as engines of resilient and inclusive economic development.”

Al Zarooni said that as global trade dynamics continue to evolve, it is increasingly important to align on practical solutions that address emerging challenges while unlocking new opportunities. “The Congress provides a structured environment for knowledge exchange, policy dialogue and partnership development, reinforcing the role of zones as platforms for innovation, investment and inclusive economic growth within the global economy.”

The opening ceremony will feature Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni and other international leaders, marking the start of discussions on the transformation of global trade, investment flows, and the strategic role of economic zones.

The Congress will deliver a curated programme of ministerial roundtables, plenary sessions and leadership dialogues addressing themes such as digital transformation, sustainability and regional value chains. Ministerial platforms, including the Caribbean Ministerial Roundtable, the Latin America Ministerial Roundtable, the Mercosur Integration Roundtable and the BRICS+ Free Zones Roundtable, will examine policy alignment, industrial cooperation and investment strategies.

The programme will also highlight the role of advanced technologies in shaping competitiveness, with sessions such as the Emerging Technologies Foresight Lab and Innovation Expo exploring artificial intelligence, smart infrastructure and digital trade systems. Flagship panels, including The New Global Operating Model, Global Gateways and Sustainability as a Competitive Edge, will address leadership, trade connectivity and green industrial transformation.

Several milestone initiatives, including the Executive Leadership Programme and the Global Ministerial Conference, will support policy dialogue and capacity building, while investor matchmaking sessions and curated networking engagements will facilitate partnerships and investment opportunities. Together, these activities will reinforce the role of zones as platforms for resilience, innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The World Free Zones Organization is the international organisation for cooperation on economic zones. It brings together free zones, special economic zones, and industrial parks alongside leaders from government, business, and civil society to shape the future of trade, investment, and innovation. Through knowledge, networks, policy dialogue, and operational support, the organisation ensures zones are catalysts for sustainable growth around the world.