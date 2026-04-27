SBA, Morocco's Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication advance cooperation in publishing

RABAT, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has signed a partnership agreement with Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication – Culture Sector to exchange expertise and knowledge in the book industry and develop mechanisms for institutional and technical cooperation in related public policies, coinciding with UNESCO’s designation of Rabat as World Book Capital 2026.

The agreement was signed by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, and Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, during an SBA delegation visit to Rabat as part of celebrations marking its selection as World Book Capital 2026.

It covers key areas, including the exchange of expertise on legal and regulatory aspects of the publishing sector, technical consultations on governance models, and the sharing of information on investment incentives and services for publishers. It also includes organising field visits, workshops and training, as well as support for developing a general framework and feasibility studies for projects to advance Morocco’s publishing sector.

Commenting on the partnership, H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, said, "The Arab book industry has strong potential to expand its global presence, but realising it depends on effective partnerships built on shared expertise and closer alignment between cultural institutions. This collaboration builds on decades of work under the leadership and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, rooted in the belief that books are central to development and cultural exchange."

For his part, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication – Culture Sector, said, "Our partnership with SBA reflects a shared commitment to investing in culture and the knowledge economy as pillars of sustainable development. We recognise and value Sharjah's leading role in supporting the book industry regionally and internationally, and its experience in building an integrated publishing ecosystem. This provides a strong reference for developing cultural policies and improving sector performance. The timing is also significant, with Rabat's selection as World Book Capital creating further opportunities to deepen cooperation and expand the global presence of Arab culture."

The agreement establishes a framework for exchanging institutional and technical expertise, supporting a more efficient and sustainable publishing sector through specialised training, consultancy, professional visits and the transfer of best practices.

SBA will apply its expertise to support a high-impact cultural project to strengthen the sector’s readiness for growth, attract investment, and increase its contribution to cultural development and the creative economy.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to long-term institutional cooperation, drawing on Sharjah’s experience in building an integrated publishing ecosystem, including regulatory frameworks, publisher support services and expanded cultural investment, adapted to the needs of Morocco’s cultural sector.

Under the agreement, the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication – Culture Sector will host SBA experts, provide venues for meetings, workshops, and implementation activities, and coordinate with relevant national stakeholders.

For its part, SBA will provide technical and institutional consultancy across all stages of project development, alongside training and capacity-building programmes that cover legal, regulatory, and investment aspects. It will also facilitate field visits for Moroccan professionals and deliver recommendations based on international best practice.

The agreement also stipulates the formation of a joint follow-up committee to develop an annual action plan, set priorities, and monitor implementation and outcomes, ensuring the partnership delivers practical steps to strengthen the publishing sector and its cultural and economic impact.