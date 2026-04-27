Saeed Al Eter: 'Success today not only what you achieve, but how your story is understood globally'

DUBAI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gulf Creators event, a regional platform organised by the UAE Government Media Office at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, kicked of today with a series of sessions and in-depth dialogues designed to discuss crafting a more impactful and coherent media discourse capable of amplifying the voice of Gulf countries globally and supporting a clear and consistent Gulf narrative on key national and regional priorities.

The event was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Samira Rajab, former Bahraini Minister of State for Media Affairs; Dr. Saad bin Tefla Al Ajmi, former Kuwaiti Minister of Information; and Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority, alongside government leaders, officials and media representatives from across the GCC.

Bringing together over 1,000 Gulf media professionals, thinkers and content creators, Gulf Creators aims to empower content creators by enhancing their skills and expertise, enabling them to produce impactful content that reflects the region’s aspirations amidst emerging challenges, and is capable of presenting a professional, high-impact national narrative with a wider global reach.

Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, stressed that shaping a globally competitive narrative for the Gulf is no longer optional, but essential to sustaining the region’s influence in the years ahead.

He noted that despite expectations of a decline in the Gulf model, its resilience, cohesion, and global integration have proven otherwise, reinforcing its position as a credible and influential force.

A key global player

Al Eter affirmed that Gulf countries are now central players in the global economy, energy markets, supply chains, and international trade, with a growing role in future sectors such as artificial intelligence.

However, he questioned the region’s influence in shaping global narratives, stating, “Our economic weight is clear. Our narrative influence must match it.”

He added, “We are not here to respond to narratives. We are here to lead them.” He noted that the region is at a defining moment, where perception carries equal weight to policy and performance.

“Success today is not only what you achieve, but how your story is understood globally,” he said.

He stressed that monitoring external media is no longer sufficient. As artificial intelligence reshapes the information landscape, the focus must shift to who creates the narrative and how it is shaped.

Al Eter pointed to findings from the Cambridge Online Trust and Safety Index, which reveal how low the barriers to online manipulation have become.

Across online platforms; views, interactions and imagery can now be fabricated at minimal cost and at scale. This is no longer a marginal risk. It is a structured, accessible system capable of distorting perception and, ultimately, the truth.

He concluded by stressing the need to align Gulf media efforts and build a unified, credible narrative that reflects the region’s priorities and values.

“The next phase is not about reacting to how the world sees us. It is about defining how we are seen,” he said.