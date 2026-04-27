Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets UK Armed Forces Minister

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has met Alistair Carns, Minister for the UK Armed Forces, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed military and defence cooperation and ways to enhance coordination and mutual understanding in areas of common interest, to support regional and international security and stability.

They underscored the importance of continued exchange of expertise and the development of defence partnerships to strengthen armed forces capabilities and address evolving security challenges.