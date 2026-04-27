Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches ‘Empowering Women Farmers’ initiative

AL AIN, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and in alignment with the 'Year of Family', the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launched the 'Empowering Women Farmers' initiative to strengthen Emirati women’s contributions to sustainable national food security.

The initiative was launched at the First Emirati Women Farmers Forum, held on the sidelines of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, which concluded yesterday in Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said, “We are witnessing sustained national efforts to position agriculture as a cornerstone of the UAE’s economy and to bolster sustainable food security. This also presents promising opportunities for Emirati women to engage in the agricultural sector, which has become increasingly advanced through science and technology.”

She added, “Agriculture is deeply rooted in our national heritage, and Emirati women play a fundamental role in preserving this legacy. By equipping them with the necessary resources and skills, we empower them to innovate and to transform agriculture into a thriving economic activity and a living cultural practice. The Empowering Women Farmers initiative establishes a robust framework to amplify women’s contributions, positioning the UAE as a global leader in the agricultural and economic empowerment of women.”

The ‘Empowering Women Farmers’ initiative is a leading national project that aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision of transforming the role of women from contributors in agricultural production to pioneering partners and key drivers of innovation in this key sector. Grounded in a practical enablement approach, the initiative offers field-based tools and platforms for direct engagement with decision-makers, which aim to address challenges and unlock wide-ranging opportunities to transform women-led farms into successful economic models.

The initiative also aims to position Emirati women farmers as pioneering innovators, capable of building their own brands and competing effectively. It focuses on integrating modern technologies and climate-smart solutions to ensure resource sustainability and maximise the value of national produce.

Addressing the forum, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “The launch of the Empowering Women Farmers initiative, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, represents a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy to strengthen national food security. It reflects the capacity of Emirati women to support the agricultural sector and to pass on agricultural knowledge to future generations.”

Dr. Al Dahak stated that the UAE’s agricultural sector has become a dynamic economic driver, creating new opportunities for women’s entrepreneurship. She also said that Emirati women farmers can drive a significant shift in agricultural productivity. The initiative aims to turn this potential into concrete results by transforming traditional farms into sustainable enterprises that strengthen the competitiveness of national products.

Dr. Al Dahak added that the initiative delivers a comprehensive and practical support ecosystem that begins with field schools designed to strengthen hands-on knowledge. It goes on to offer marketing support and incorporates young Emirati female talent in decision-making through the Emirates Youth Council for Agriculture. Dr. Al Dahak reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to mitigating challenges and providing the necessary resources to position Emirati women as innovation leaders in shaping the future of sustainable national food security.

The launch of the Empowering Women Farmers initiative reflects the UAE’s strategic vision of positioning women farmers as key partners in the innovation and food security ecosystem, rather than solely as food producers. It seeks to provide a high-quality, interactive platform that combines recognition with practical empowerment, thereby strengthening the contribution of Emirati women to the green economy and to sustainable development.

These national initiatives align with global trends led by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), particularly the designation of 2026 as the ‘International Year of the Woman Farmer’ (IYWF 2026), and reflect the UAE’s proactive, forward-looking approach to supporting international initiatives.

The Emirati Women Farmers Forum witnessed strong attendance, led by Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, and Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family.

The Forum also brought together a distinguished group of prominent female leaders, alongside more than 200 Emirati women farmers and entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector.

The Forum featured in-depth panel discussions and interactive dialogues focused on exploring promising opportunities and on-the-ground challenges facing women in this sector. Innovative solutions were also presented to tackle technical and operational challenges, empowering women farmers with the tools they need to succeed and transform their farms into thriving enterprises that drive productivity, enhance quality, and contribute meaningfully to food security.

The dialogue outlined the early features of a forward-looking roadmap to deepen women's participation in agricultural development and strengthen their contribution to the sector. Participants emphasised that the strong momentum signals a new phase of integrated collaboration between government entities and women farmers, one that ensures sustainable production and drives agricultural innovation. This, in turn, cements the role of Emirati women as influential leaders in the country's agricultural transformation, in alignment with its ambitious national visions.

The female leaders, along with all participants and women farmers at the Forum, extended their deepest gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, ‘Mother of the Nation’, in recognition of her unwavering support and generous patronage, which stands as the cornerstone of the UAE’s comprehensive women’s empowerment journey.

Attendees unanimously affirmed that H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak’s steadfast commitment to engaging women in the agricultural sector gives Emirati women farmers both the strategic direction and moral motivation to keep contributing and innovating. They pledged to the nation’s leadership that they will always prove worthy of the trust placed in them, standing as active partners in strengthening the national food security system and safeguarding its resources for future generations.