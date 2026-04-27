National Agricultural Centre sings new partnership to boost food security, local produce

AL AIN, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Agricultural Centre, witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Agricultural Centre (NAC) and NRTC Group, a core subsidiary of Ghitha Holding PJSC and part of International Holding Company.

Signed during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026 at ADNEC Al Ain, this landmark agreement strengthens the nation’s food security ecosystem and will enhance local agricultural value chains, accelerating the integration of UAE-grown produce into mainstream retail and distribution networks.

It comes at a pivotal time as the United Arab Emirates continues to prioritise domestic production, supply chain resilience, and public-private collaboration as part of its long-term food security strategy.

The MoU outlines several priority areas of collaboration aimed at driving measurable impact across the value chain, including the development of dedicated retail spaces for certified local produce, the establishment of streamlined procurement, logistics, and distribution frameworks, and the implementation of training programmes to enhance grading, packaging, and quality standards. It also emphasises joint marketing and promotional campaigns under the “Sustainable Product” initiative.

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agricultural Centre, said, “This partnership represents a strategic milestone in advancing the UAE’s food security objectives. By connecting local producers with established distribution networks, we are strengthening the competitiveness, resilience, and sustainability of the national agricultural sector.”

This agreement contributes to building an integrated and sustainable national agricultural system based on empowering the Emirati farmer and making him an active partner in achieving food security for the country, by providing a stimulating production environment that adopts the latest technologies and links the outputs of national farms to the growing demand in the markets, in order to achieve the goals of the National Agricultural Center.

The collaboration reflects a broader national drive to future-proof food systems through innovation and localisation. By leveraging NRTC’s advanced logistics infrastructure and digital platforms, the partnership will create a seamless route to market for locally grown produce, ensuring consistent supply, enhanced traceability, and improved returns for farmers.

The agreement marks a natural evolution of NRTC’s expanding role in the UAE’s agricultural landscape. In recent years, the company has made targeted investments to build a fully integrated agri-supply chain that connects farmers directly with retailers and consumers.

Central to this is Mazraati, NRTC’s flagship initiative designed to empower local farmers by embedding their produce within its distribution ecosystem and enhancing market visibility.

NRTC has also further strengthened its position in recent months through the acquisition of Ripe Organic, Mahsool and Taaza, enhancing capabilities in procurement, traceability, and direct farm-to-market connectivity.

“Our journey, from Mazraati to key acquisitions has been focused on building an integrated, future-ready agri-supply chain. This MoU with NAC is a natural extension of that strategy, enabling us to further support local farmers while contributing to the UAE’s long-term food security ambitions,” added Mohammed Alrifai, CEO, NRTC Group.