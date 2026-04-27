Friends of Cancer Patients delivers support to 130 patients in early 2026

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Friends of Cancer Patients Association continued its humanitarian and awareness-driven role during the first quarter of 2026, achieving tangible results in supporting patients and strengthening community awareness.

The association successfully provided direct assistance to 130 patients by covering the costs of treatment, medication, and medical examinations, with total financial support exceeding AED1.98 million.

This reflects its commitment to inclusivity in delivering humanitarian services and reaching the largest possible number of patients within the country.

The association’s efforts also extended to participation in regional events, including a prominent presence at the 11th Gulf Week for Cancer Awareness 2026 in Kuwait. This participation highlighted its commitment to supporting joint Gulf initiatives in combating cancer and promoting integrated cooperation in this field.

The delegation included Susan Al Fahoam Jaafar, Chair of the Board of Friends of Cancer Patients and President of the Gulf Union for Cancer Control, along with Aisha Al Mulla, Director of the association.

During the opening session, she delivered a keynote speech emphasising the importance of unifying Gulf efforts and strengthening coordination among relevant bodies to develop cancer prevention strategies and improve patient care services.

She also stressed that achieving sustainable impact requires intensified cooperation, knowledge exchange, and coordination between GCC countries, noting that such collective efforts are a key pillar in enhancing early detection, improving healthcare quality, and achieving better treatment outcomes for patients across the region.

The participation included several accompanying events and activities, such as the opening ceremony of Gulf Cancer Awareness Week, Sharjah Lights Festival, as well as the Cancer Run campaign and other awareness initiatives. These contributions helped exchange expertise, strengthen awareness messages, and expand cooperation with relevant regional entities, reinforcing prevention goals and embedding a sustainable culture of health awareness.

In the first quarter of 2026, the association also carried out a series of community engagement initiatives aimed at providing emotional support to cancer patients and survivors. These initiatives offered participants opportunities to connect with one another and build a stronger sense of belonging within the community.

The association organised several impactful events, including “Night Right” celebrations, visits to Mediclinic Hospital, and a dedicated Umrah trip, among other initiatives. These experiences enabled patients and survivors to engage socially, participate in meaningful group activities, and benefit from spiritual and emotional moments that strengthened their psychological resilience.

As a result of these combined efforts, the association significantly expanded its outreach, with more than 1,000 people benefiting from community activities and early cancer screening services. This impact was further strengthened by volunteers who actively participated in workshops, awareness campaigns, and community events, reflecting a growing culture of generosity, engagement, and shared responsibility.

The Pink Caravan continued its leading role in promoting awareness of breast cancer and encouraging early detection through targeted field activities. During the first quarter, it conducted 238 clinical breast examinations and 172 mammogram screenings, reinforcing its position as a key platform for delivering accessible and impactful health messages that encourage positive lifestyle choices.

During Ramadan, the association launched the “For Goodness’ Sake” campaign, which embodied values of solidarity and giving, aiming to support cancer patients by meeting their medical and living needs.

The campaign helped 10 patients complete their treatment programmes, including four children and six adults. Support covered chemotherapy sessions, medication treatments, radiotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant case, with donations directed to benefit a wider number of patients throughout the year.

Alongside financial assistance, the association also provided psychological and social support to patients and their families to enhance stability throughout treatment journeys. This aligned with the UAE’s “Year of the Family 2026”, reinforcing the importance of family-centred care and emotional wellbeing.

The campaign further expanded its awareness reach through various initiatives, most notably the “Rafqat Podcast”, which highlighted the importance of early detection and the role of community support in improving recovery outcomes.

Community engagement was further strengthened through the annual Ramadan Iftar event, which brought together around 300 patients and their families in a supportive humanitarian atmosphere.