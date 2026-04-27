Mumayaz Al Layal claims gold in second leg of EAHGC in Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup, the second leg of the third edition of the championship was held on on Saturday and Sunday, at the Bahrain International Endurance Village in the Bahrain Kingdom, with 106 horses owned by approximately 72 owners competing.

The much-anticipated event witnessed strong and exciting competitions, highlighting the championship’s importance in supporting owners and breeders worldwide.

Competitions covered multiple categories, including Yearling Colts and Fillies, Junior Colts and Fillies, and Senior Mares and Stallions, with distinguished technical standards reflecting the quality of production and the advancement of breeding programs among owners and breeders.

Mumayaz Al Layal, owned by Mohsen Ali Abdullah Hussein, secured the gold title in the stallions’ category. AMS Al Fahad, representing Al Mudhahka Stud, claimed silver, while A.Q. Al Murtajiz, owned by Abdulrahman Duaij Al Nassar, took bronze.

In the Yearling Fillies category, Beisan Al Manama, owned by Hussein Jaafar Abdullah Al Muhaishi, won gold, followed by Anwaar Al Haram, owned by Osama Abdullah Ahmed Al Haram, with silver, while Jumna NS, owned by Khalid Ahmed Al Juhani, secured bronze.

Layali AI, owned by Sadiq Mahdi Saeed Jassim Mohammed Al Maqabi, claimed gold in the Junior Fillies fillies championship, followed by HK Deena, owned by Mohammed Ahmed Abdullah Al Hayki, with silver, and Noora Al Nasser, owned by Adel Nasser Ahmed, with bronze.

In the Senior Mares championship, D A’asaleyyah, from Al Hayat Stud, won gold, while AR Kayan, owned by Kayan Hassan Mohammed Khalil Abdulwahab Rajab, secured silver, and Fareeda Al Asmar, owned by Mohsen Abdulameer Abdulhussein, took bronze.

Haram Al Haram, owned by Osama Abdullah Ahmed Al Haram, won gold in the Yearling Colts category, followed by Talal Al Khor, owned by Fadhel Abbas Hussein Al Jamri, with silver, and Azzam Al Haram, also owned by Osama Abdullah Ahmed Al Haram, with bronze.

Rayan A.J, owned by Abdullah Nasser Shabib Al Jabir Al Nuaimi – Al Jawhara Stud, claimed gold in the Junior Colts category, followed by Bandar Al Manama, owned by Saeed Jaafar Abdullah Mohammed Al Muhaishi, with silver, and TFK Sultan, owned by Talal Fawzi Ali Ahmed Kanoo, with bronze.

The competitions were attended, and the winners were crowned by Fahad Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Mohammed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup.

Mohammed Al Harbi affirmed that the EAHGC continues to reinforce its position as one of the leading international championships supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders.

He noted that hosting the second leg in Bahrain reflects the depth of relations and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in supporting this vital sector.

Al Harbi added that Arabian horse championships are developing rapidly in terms of organisation and services provided to owners and breeders, driven by the adoption of advanced digital technologies and innovative solutions that enhance competition standards and participant experience, supporting the sustainability of the sector’s global growth.

Australia hosted the first leg of the third edition from 30th to 31st January 2026. As the championship tour continues worldwide, Morocco set to host the third leg on 9th and 10th May, followed by the fourth leg in the United States from 16th to 19th September, the fifth leg in China on 6th and 7th October, and the sixth leg in Italy on 7th and 8th October. The third edition will conclude in Brazil on 14th November 2026.

The EAHGC series reflects the UAE’s commitment to preserving the heritage of purebred Arabian horses and enhancing their global presence, contributing to the support of owners and breeders, the development of this cultural legacy, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for Arabian horse championships.