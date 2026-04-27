King of Bahrain, Sultan of Oman discuss latest regional, international developments in phone call

MANAMA, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain held a telephone call with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the call reviewed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and discussed the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The two leaders also underscored the importance of ensuring the freedom of maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and all international waterways in a manner that supports global trade and reinforces the stability of the world economy.