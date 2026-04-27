EU Commission President: Too early to ease Iran sanctions

BRUSSELS, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today that it is still too early to consider easing the sanctions imposed on Iran, stressing that any step in this direction must be preceded by fundamental and radical changes within Iran.

Von der Leyen added, during a statement in Berlin, that the European sanctions were imposed primarily because of what she described as human rights violations inside Iran, including issues related to fundamental freedoms and women's rights.

She affirmed that lifting the sanctions is not possible at the current stage, emphasising that the European Union first needs to see a genuine transformation in the behaviour and policies of the Iranian authorities before considering any easing of the measures.