UAE President receives written message from Angolan President

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the message during his meeting with Téte António, Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and a number of fraternal countries, and their impact on international maritime security, energy supplies, the global economy, as well as regional and international peace and security.

They also reviewed overall regional developments related to the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the US and Iran, and discussed ways to achieve sustainable stability, peace, and security in the region.

The two sides further explored bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across all fields, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the growing and evolving relations between the UAE and Angola, noting that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has opened promising horizons for strengthening economic cooperation across multiple sectors, serving the mutual interests of both countries and supporting their efforts to achieve sustainable development for their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.