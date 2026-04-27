Abdullah bin Zayed, German Bundestag Vice President discuss cooperation, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Omid Nouripour, Vice-President of the German Bundestag (Federal Parliament), have discussed the current regional developments during a meeting.

The two sides also addressed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several countries in the region, and their impact on regional and international security and stability, energy supplies, international maritime security, and the global economy.

Nouripour reaffirmed Germany’s solidarity with the UAE in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed appreciation for Nouripour’s visit, noting that it reflects the depth of bilaterial relations and Germany’s full solidarity with the UAE in the wake of this Iranian terrorist aggression.

The two sides also reviewed developments related to the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and discussed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to achieve sustainable peace and reinforce the foundations of security and stability for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

They further discussed the trajectory of cooperation and partnership between the UAE and Germany, and ways to enhance them across various fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the pivotal role of parliaments in supporting political and diplomatic solutions to crises and in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding, contributing to stability and fostering an environment conducive to peace and sustainable development at both regional and international levels.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.